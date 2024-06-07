ModernGhana logo
Speaker Bagbin, Bictogo pave way for deeper cooperation between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire

The Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, paid an official visit to the National Assembly of Cote d'Ivoire from June 4-5, 2024, at the invitation of President Adama Bictogo.

The visit aimed to strengthen the excellent relations between the two parliaments and nations.

Upon arrival, Speaker Bagbin received a warm welcome from President Bictogo and other dignitaries. The two leaders held productive bilateral talks, highlighting the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.

Discussions focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary collaboration, sharing best practices, and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

Speaker Bagbin commended Cote d'Ivoire's remarkable progress, while President Bictogo admired Ghana's democratic stability and economic growth. Rt. Hon. Bagbin expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and looked forward to continued collaboration.

This visit marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations, paving the way for future cooperation and mutual growth.

