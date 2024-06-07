Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole

The Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of investigators and experts to the Savannah Region town of Bole following three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the area over the last six months.

This was revealed by a statement issued on Friday, June 7, and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The police said the team include a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators who are dispatched to support the Regional Command investigate the mysterious deaths.

"The experts are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases," the statement said.

Police visibility and patrols have also been intensified in Bole and surrounding communities with more boots on the ground.

"We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime," ACP Ansah-Akrofi assured in the statement.

Bole unexplained deaths:

A 30-year-old man known as "Chairman Chairman" was murdered by unknown assailants in Bole, Savannah Region.

His body was discovered dumped inside the septic tank of a toilet facility at St. Kizito A JHS.

This latest killing brings the total number of unexplained deaths in the area between May and early June 2024 to three.

Previously, the watchman of Bole Girls Model JHS was found slain inside a room at the school's hostel.

The string of murders remains unsolved and the perpetrators unknown, deepening fears in the community after these mysterious and violent deaths.