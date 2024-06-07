ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole

Headlines Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of investigators and experts to the Savannah Region town of Bole following three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the area over the last six months.

This was revealed by a statement issued on Friday, June 7, and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The police said the team include a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators who are dispatched to support the Regional Command investigate the mysterious deaths.

"The experts are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases," the statement said.

Police visibility and patrols have also been intensified in Bole and surrounding communities with more boots on the ground.

"We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime," ACP Ansah-Akrofi assured in the statement.

Bole unexplained deaths:
A 30-year-old man known as "Chairman Chairman" was murdered by unknown assailants in Bole, Savannah Region.

His body was discovered dumped inside the septic tank of a toilet facility at St. Kizito A JHS.

This latest killing brings the total number of unexplained deaths in the area between May and early June 2024 to three.

Previously, the watchman of Bole Girls Model JHS was found slain inside a room at the school's hostel.

The string of murders remains unsolved and the perpetrators unknown, deepening fears in the community after these mysterious and violent deaths.

672024120318-wbreuigtto-img5872.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Ghanaians were citizens under Mahama but spectators under Akufo-Addo —KSM ‘Ghanaians were ‘citizens’ under Mahama but ‘spectators’ under Akufo-Addo’ — KSM

30 minutes ago

PhD holders are hungry in Ghana —Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah PhD holders are hungry in Ghana — Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah

34 minutes ago

Justin Kodua Election 2024: NPP confident of winning more parliamentary seats – Justin Kodua

1 hour ago

Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil

1 hour ago

Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole

1 hour ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko Dcember Poll: Bawumia is gathering significant momentum — Gabby

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good to offer Ghanaians —Sammi Awuku Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good ...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo File Photo 2024 election: The real polling results are in the living conditions of Ghanaian...

2 hours ago

Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo

2 hours ago

June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet

Just in....
body-container-line