Prestea Huni-Valley MP backs secondary school sports in Tarkwa-Prestea Huni-Valley Zone

By NDC Prestea Huni Valley constituency
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, recently concluded the 2nd Cycle Schools Games and Athletics event for Senior High Schools in the Tarkwa-Prestea Huni-Valley zone.

This event, designed to encourage sports and athletics among students, featured an inspiring speech from the MP, who emphasized the importance of integrating sports into the education system. He remarked, "You cannot teach only the head and the heart and leave the hand," underscoring the necessity of fostering intellectual, moral, and skill development in students.

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe also highlighted the role of sports in fostering unity and socialization among students. Drawing on his background as a teacher, he shared his delight in witnessing successful individuals emerging from the educational system. Additionally, he discussed Mahama's 24-hour economy policy and advocated for peaceful elections.

To show his support for the event, the MP donated GH¢2,000, along with jerseys and trophies, which were gratefully accepted by the organizers. He expressed his appreciation to the head teachers, parents, teachers, students, and organizers for their dedication and efforts.

In his closing remarks, Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe wished all participating schools well, saying, "May the best school win."

Issued by:
NDC Communications Bureau
Prestea Huni Valley constituency
0244125846

