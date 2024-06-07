ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 Feature Article

Cyril Ramaphosa tries to fool South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa tries to fool South Africa
LISTEN

Nelson Mandela's historic mandate was to end Apartheid. His successors from the African National Congress ANC was to create a new, better, and inclusive South Africa. For thirty years in power, ANC presidents did not perform on their given mandate. A population of sixty Million people has an unemployment rate of 45% overall among the under-25-year-old youth as much as 60%. The crime rate has reached a historic height, whites flee the country to Malta selling off their SA assets. Hope is gone and desperation has taken over.

In this moment of history last week, the SA electorate spoke its mind. The ANC lost its majority. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, wants to form a new united government currently holding talks with various parties to achieve just that. What sounds to the simple, desperate, and less-educated black ears as a good sign of hope in fact is a tactic to win time and fool the angry black man in the streets.

During 30 years in power, ANC Presidents have mismanaged the nation and let themselves corrupted in various ways, money from whites into their black pockets. Documents to prove their wrongdoings are classified but accessible to the new coalition partner(s). The voters voted for other parties to do just that and unveil the truth about 30 years of mismanagement and corruption.

A unity government should by its name work for the overall interest of the nation. The people of South Africa are angry and stand on the verge of revolution. The unity government is intended to cover up the past mismanagement and fight against the disappointment of the citizens in the African democracy and a cry out for a better life. The cry will be heard by the military of South Africa to set the population free from being mishandled by the new elite, the ANC, and its unity government.

Without a vision and plan to change the nation for the better the disaster of the Arab Spring will be repeated.

More from this author (1103)

More

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Man jailed 12 months for stealing laptopfrom good Samaritan who gave him a place to sleep Man jailed 12 months for stealing laptop from good Samaritan who gave him a plac...

26 minutes ago

Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People's Congress APC Election 2024: APC will introduce 'change your mindset' policies to Ghanaians if...

31 minutes ago

PNC to hold 1st NEC meeting after three years of confusion PNC to hold 1st NEC meeting after three years of confusion

34 minutes ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa File Photo A president who can squander US$58.1million to dig a pit cannot pretend to lack ...

37 minutes ago

Mahama holds engagement with GPRTU on modernisation of transport terminals and lorry parks Mahama holds engagement with GPRTU on modernisation of transport terminals and l...

2 hours ago

VR: Tongu Council of Chiefs engage security agencies to fight rising crime rates in South Tongu District V/R: Tongu Council of Chiefs engage security agencies to fight rising crime rate...

2 hours ago

Chinese galamseyers often released after arrest due to lack of interpreters – Forestry Commission ‘Chinese galamseyers’ often released after arrest due to lack of interpreters – ...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day Otumfuo plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day  

2 hours ago

Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future Green Ghana Day: Akufo-Addo champions a greener future

2 hours ago

Some rifles Ya Na ban firearms at traditional events

Just in....
body-container-line