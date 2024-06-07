Cyril Ramaphosa tries to fool South Africa

LISTEN

Nelson Mandela's historic mandate was to end Apartheid. His successors from the African National Congress ANC was to create a new, better, and inclusive South Africa. For thirty years in power, ANC presidents did not perform on their given mandate. A population of sixty Million people has an unemployment rate of 45% overall among the under-25-year-old youth as much as 60%. The crime rate has reached a historic height, whites flee the country to Malta selling off their SA assets. Hope is gone and desperation has taken over.

In this moment of history last week, the SA electorate spoke its mind. The ANC lost its majority. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, wants to form a new united government currently holding talks with various parties to achieve just that. What sounds to the simple, desperate, and less-educated black ears as a good sign of hope in fact is a tactic to win time and fool the angry black man in the streets.

During 30 years in power, ANC Presidents have mismanaged the nation and let themselves corrupted in various ways, money from whites into their black pockets. Documents to prove their wrongdoings are classified but accessible to the new coalition partner(s). The voters voted for other parties to do just that and unveil the truth about 30 years of mismanagement and corruption.

A unity government should by its name work for the overall interest of the nation. The people of South Africa are angry and stand on the verge of revolution. The unity government is intended to cover up the past mismanagement and fight against the disappointment of the citizens in the African democracy and a cry out for a better life. The cry will be heard by the military of South Africa to set the population free from being mishandled by the new elite, the ANC, and its unity government.

Without a vision and plan to change the nation for the better the disaster of the Arab Spring will be repeated.