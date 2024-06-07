LISTEN

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has challenged Professor Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), following his statement that a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is not intended for individuals interested in money.

In a post on X, Prof. Mensah asserted that pursuing a PhD should not be seen as a pathway to employment or entrepreneurship, emphasizing that it is not for those who are hungry for riches.

"PhD is not for the hungry. It is not for gaining employment, neither is it for entrepreneurship. Get that!," he wrote.

Efia Odo took issue with the post, highlighting the struggles faced by many PhD holders in Ghana.

She pointed out that despite their advanced academic qualifications, numerous PhD holders continue to grapple with financial difficulties and job insecurity.

In a direct reaction to Prof. Mensah's post on X, Efia Odo questioned, "So why are many PhD holders in Ghana hungry?"