ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 Headlines

PhD holders are hungry in Ghana — Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah

PhD holders are hungry in Ghana —Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah
LISTEN

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has challenged Professor Kobby Mensah, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), following his statement that a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is not intended for individuals interested in money.

In a post on X, Prof. Mensah asserted that pursuing a PhD should not be seen as a pathway to employment or entrepreneurship, emphasizing that it is not for those who are hungry for riches.

"PhD is not for the hungry. It is not for gaining employment, neither is it for entrepreneurship. Get that!," he wrote.

Efia Odo took issue with the post, highlighting the struggles faced by many PhD holders in Ghana.

She pointed out that despite their advanced academic qualifications, numerous PhD holders continue to grapple with financial difficulties and job insecurity.

In a direct reaction to Prof. Mensah's post on X, Efia Odo questioned, "So why are many PhD holders in Ghana hungry?"

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghanaians were citizens under Mahama but spectators under Akufo-Addo —KSM ‘Ghanaians were ‘citizens’ under Mahama but ‘spectators’ under Akufo-Addo’ — KSM

1 hour ago

PhD holders are hungry in Ghana —Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah PhD holders are hungry in Ghana — Efia Odo 'jabs' Prof. Kobby Mensah

2 hours ago

Justin Kodua Election 2024: NPP confident of winning more parliamentary seats – Justin Kodua

2 hours ago

Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil

2 hours ago

Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole

2 hours ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko Dcember Poll: Bawumia is gathering significant momentum — Gabby

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good to offer Ghanaians —Sammi Awuku Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good ...

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo File Photo 2024 election: The real polling results are in the living conditions of Ghanaian...

3 hours ago

Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo

3 hours ago

June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet

Just in....
body-container-line