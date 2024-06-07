Election 2024: NPP confident of winning more parliamentary seats – Justin Kodua

Justin Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism that the NPP will secure a majority in parliament after the 2024 elections.

Kodua highlighted that the party's approach to selecting parliamentary candidates this time has been more inclusive and satisfactory to party members and constituents.

"The people were pleased with our Parliamentary Primaries because of the way we organized them fairly. The candidates elected were truly the representatives of the people. I can say with authority that the NPP is in a strong position," he stated.

Kodua noted that learning from the 2020 primaries, the party ensured a fair process for all aspiring candidates in 2024. "Listening to what the people want is crucial, and about 80% of the work is done when you do that. We dealt fairly with everyone who wanted to contest. So we don’t have problems with any of our selected candidates."

He emphasized that promoting a candidate who is well-liked by the people is much easier. "People who lost are not angry because they lost fairly. With our arrangements and fair processes, we are confident that we will win the majority of the seats in the next parliament," Kodua told Asempa FM.