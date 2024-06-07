Government calls for unified effort to combat Child Labour

The fight against child labour in Ghana received renewed vigour as the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions Hon. Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie, called for a collective effort to address this pressing issue.

Dr. Kwofie emphasized the government's dedication to eradicating child labour while underscoring the necessity for all stakeholders to work together in this endeavour.

"As stewards of employment and labour relations, our foremost commitment is to champion decent work throughout the country," Dr. Kwofie asserted. "Child labour not only infringes upon the fundamental rights and dignity of our children but also stifles their potential for growth and development, hindering their ability to learn and thrive."

Citing troubling statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service, Dr. Kwofie revealed that in 2014, approximately 28.1% of children aged 15 to 18 were engaged in child labour, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Speaking at the launch and colloquium for the 2024 World Day Against Child Labour, on the theme "Let's Act On Our Commitment: End Child Labour Now!" Dr. Kwofie reiterated the Ministry's unwavering belief that a sustainable future cannot be achieved while children continue to be exploited.

Dr. Kwofie emphasized Ghana's adherence to international protocols and conventions aimed at combating child labour, affirming the government's commitment to upholding its responsibilities in this regard. He outlined the Ministry's proactive measures, including the revision of standard completion procedures on child labour to facilitate identification, rescue, mitigation, and reintegration efforts.

However, Dr. Kwofie stressed that addressing the underlying causes of child labour demands a comprehensive approach encompassing legislative reforms, policy initiatives, and targeted programs. He called for a united front involving government bodies, international partners, civil society organizations, media outlets, and local communities to effectively tackle this multifaceted issue.

Madam Esther Ofori Agyemang, Head of the Child Labour Unit at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, echoed Dr. Kwofie's sentiments, emphasizing the imperative of bolstering institutional capacity to implement and monitor child labour interventions effectively. She highlighted the financial constraints hindering the fulfilment of the mandate to combat child labour, emphasizing the need for increased support and resources.

Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress, emphasized the importance of enforcing existing laws related to child labour to hold perpetrators accountable. He underscored the critical role of parental responsibility in safeguarding children's welfare and advocated for greater awareness and advocacy efforts to combat this societal scourge.

Every June 12th, Ghana joins the global community in observance of the World Day Against Child Labour, underscoring the collective commitment to ending child labour and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and nurturing environment.