Bawumia unhappy with past comments replayed to him — Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is displeased when his past statements are replayed to him.

Drawing a parallel to former President John Dramani Mahama, Akomea noted that Mahama also felt uncomfortable hearing comments he made before becoming President. "Bawumia is not happy," stated Akomea, who is also the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), in an interview with Johnny Hughes on 3FM on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

“If we play John Mahama’s tapes from 2012 and 2013, he will not be happy, so Bawumia is not happy,” Akomea explained.

However, Akomea argued that unlike Mahama, Bawumia has not had the chance to lead the country as President and should be given the opportunity. He suggested that Bawumia is better positioned to govern than the former President.

“The difference is that John Mahama was in charge; it was his government, and he had the mandate of the country as President. The Executive authority in this country is vested in the President. Bawumia has never been President,” Akomea emphasized.