Fri, 07 Jun 2024

Ambulance Case: Your falsehoods in public won't hold up in court — Nana B tells Ato Forson

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has criticized Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson for introducing what he describes as irrelevant matters into the contentious ambulance procurement trial.

Henry Nana Boakye praised the High Court's decision to dismiss Dr. Forson’s application to declare the case a mistrial, calling it appropriate. "This is what we've been saying all along—you cannot spread falsehoods in the public domain and expect them to hold up in court," Boakye remarked.

This follows a series of applications filed by Dr. Forson and Richard Jakpa, the third accused. The applications included calls for an inquiry into the conduct of the Attorney General due to allegations from Jakpa that the AG had been calling him at odd hours; a motion for mistrial aimed at terminating the case; a stay of proceedings until the application is determined; and a motion to strike out charges against the businessman.

Speaking to journalists after Thursday's hearing, Boakye described Dr. Forson’s arguments as baseless, asserting they would not be relevant in court. He indicated that these motions were attempts by the accused to evade justice.

In court, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe dismissed the motion for a mistrial, stating that Dr. Forson failed to present provisions that would warrant such a ruling or properly challenge the AG's actions. Regarding the inquiry into the alleged calls from the AG to Jakpa at odd hours, Justice Asare-Botwe determined that the request lacked legal merit.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

