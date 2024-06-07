James Kwabena Bomfeh, former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to substantiate their claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 elections.

Mahama has repeatedly accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the 2020 elections in favor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Following the election, Mahama filed a petition with the Supreme Court to challenge the results declared by the Jean Mensa-led Commission.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Akufo-Addo, upholding his victory.

This ruling was seen by many, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as a vindication of both the President and the EC.

In reaction to the ongoing accusations from Mahama and the NDC, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as Kabila, has dared the NDC to publish their 2020 election results to prove their claims.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kabila referenced a statement made by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the then General Secretary of the NDC, who admitted that the party had "no evidence" during their petition.

"They published for all of us to see that His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama had 50.15% whereas His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo had 47.75%. They published in their headquarters... While you look around all the newspapers, media houses were reporting that Nana Addo had an overwhelming win.

“That is what they used to trigger some of the violence that occurred in some of the areas saying they won but have been rigged," Kabila stated.

He further challenged the NDC and Mahama to demonstrate their commitment to a peaceful election in 2024.

"I want to throw this challenge to the NDC and former President Mahama that indeed if they are committed to peaceful elections in 2024, they should do us a favor by showing us to date the results they got for which reason they claimed they won the [2020] elections but were denied by the Electoral Commission," he added.