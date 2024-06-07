ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 Elections

Extend a long hand to the devil when playing with him — Kabila advises EC when dealing with NDC

Extend a long hand to the devil when playing with him —Kabila advises EC when dealing with NDC
LISTEN

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila, has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) regarding its interactions with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes amidst allegations from the NDC that the EC is conspiring with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to manipulate the upcoming general elections.

The NDC's concerns have been notably focused on the limited voter registration exercise that was concluded in May with vote transfer exercise currently ongoing.

The party has accused the EC of attempting to undermine their efforts during these processes.

The situation intensified following incidents of violence at various vote transfer centers, including the stabbing of the son of Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson.

In reaction to these disturbances, the EC initially banned all party agents from observing the vote transfer exercise but later lifted this ban after broader stakeholder consultations on June 4, allowing agents to resume their observation duties.

Kabila, reacting to the NDC's actions and stance on EC activities, expressed bewilderment at the EC's willingness to accommodate what he perceives as the NDC's “disruptive tactics.”

He likened the NDC to the "devil," asserting that the party does not genuinely support the EC's works.

Instead, he argued, they returned to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings with intentions to cause turmoil.

Kabila emphasized the need for the EC to be cautious in its dealings with the NDC, suggesting that the party aims to discredit the Commission and create chaos in the lead-up to the December 7 polls.

"When playing with the devil, give it a long hand," he advised during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil Ambulance Case: AG has no justification to recuse himself — Kweku Paintsil

31 minutes ago

Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole Police deploy experts to probe unnatural deaths in Bole

31 minutes ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko Dcember Poll: Bawumia is gathering significant momentum — Gabby

43 minutes ago

Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good to offer Ghanaians —Sammi Awuku Election 2024: Choose hope over fear and propaganda; Bawumia has something good ...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo File Photo 2024 election: The real polling results are in the living conditions of Ghanaian...

1 hour ago

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe File Photo The economy is still stupid but gov’t has no clue what to do about it – Franklin...

1 hour ago

NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-party conduct' NDC suspends Amenfi Central constituency chairman, other executives over 'anti-p...

1 hour ago

Appiah Stadium, leading serial caller of the National Democratic Congress NDC Construction firm takes NDC's Appiah Stadium to court over alleged defamatory co...

1 hour ago

Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo Another South African soldier killed in clashes in DR Congo

1 hour ago

June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet June 7: Most hours of the day expected to be variably cloudy — GMet

Just in....
body-container-line