James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as Kabila, has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) regarding its interactions with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes amidst allegations from the NDC that the EC is conspiring with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to manipulate the upcoming general elections.

The NDC's concerns have been notably focused on the limited voter registration exercise that was concluded in May with vote transfer exercise currently ongoing.

The party has accused the EC of attempting to undermine their efforts during these processes.

The situation intensified following incidents of violence at various vote transfer centers, including the stabbing of the son of Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson.

In reaction to these disturbances, the EC initially banned all party agents from observing the vote transfer exercise but later lifted this ban after broader stakeholder consultations on June 4, allowing agents to resume their observation duties.

Kabila, reacting to the NDC's actions and stance on EC activities, expressed bewilderment at the EC's willingness to accommodate what he perceives as the NDC's “disruptive tactics.”

He likened the NDC to the "devil," asserting that the party does not genuinely support the EC's works.

Instead, he argued, they returned to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings with intentions to cause turmoil.

Kabila emphasized the need for the EC to be cautious in its dealings with the NDC, suggesting that the party aims to discredit the Commission and create chaos in the lead-up to the December 7 polls.

"When playing with the devil, give it a long hand," he advised during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.