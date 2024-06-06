NCCE urge Ghanaians to help deepen democratic credentials

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to play an active role in strengthening the country's democratic foundations. “With the polls just months away, the call to action emphasises the importance of citizen engagement in deepening Ghana's democratic credentials.”

Ms. Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, who made the statement, stressed that "we must all embrace our civic duties and contribute to shaping our nation's future."

"By participating in the democratic process, we can ensure that our voices are heard and our rights are protected," Ms. Ankrah stated during the NCCE Eastern Regional Directorate's observance of the 2024 Citizenship Week Celebration at Koforidua.

As part of the commemoration of Citizenship Week, the NCCE Eastern Regional Directorate engaged pupils and students in Koforidua Presby A, B, E, and F Junior High Schools on the theme “Children: Let’s Build Ghana Together” at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension congregation in Koforidua.

Ms. Ankrah noted that as Ghana prepares to go to the polls on December 7, with voters set to elect a new president and parliamentarians, she classified it as a crucial test of Ghana's democratic maturity, with the country seeking to consolidate its gains in democratic governance.

She urged Ghanaians to participate in civic education programmes and engage in peaceful political discussions: “Let us work together to build a stronger, more vibrant democracy."

The NCCE’s call to action has been endorsed by civil society organisations, political parties, and religious groups, all of whom are urging citizens to play an active role in deepening Ghana's democratic credentials.

Meanwhile, speaking on the theme "Children, Let's Build Ghana Together," the NCCE Eastern Regional Director noted that the commission has embarked on a regional initiative to engage students in a patriotic campaign.

The initiative, she explained, aims to instil a sense of national pride and responsibility in young minds, encouraging them to contribute to the country's development.

Ms. Ankrah emphasised the importance of involving children in nation-building. "The future of our nation lies in your hands, and we must empower you to become active citizens."

She revealed that through interactive sessions involving senior citizens, public and civil servants, role models, and traditional and religious leaders who engage the students and pupils as part of the initiative to inform the young ones about Ghana’s democratic history,.

She noted that students are learning about Ghana's history, cultural values, and the role they can play in shaping the country's future, stressing that the programme also focuses on promoting civic education, democracy, and human rights.

During the Koforidua engagement, excited students shared their thoughts on what building Ghana together means to them. "It means working together to make our country a better place," said 12-year-old Ama.

"We can start by keeping our environment clean and respecting each other's differences," added 12-year-old Kwame.

The engagement was in two parts. The first part was the introduction of role models, namely Rev. Justice K. Asumeng, the District Minister of Ascension Presbyterian Church, Deputy Eastern Regional Commander ACP Richard Appiah of Ghana Police Service, and Chief Superintendent of Police Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman.

Others included the Regional Police Legal Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Mrs. Florence Anaman, Eastern DOVVSU Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Monica Opoku Agyeman of Eastern Regional DOVVSU, and Detective Inspector Joyce Asieduawaa Nyarko of Eastern Regional DOVVSU.

Presentations were made on electoral offences, sexual offences, the use of social media, and children aspiring for specific roles in their future. School pupils who answered and asked questions after their presentations were given free copies of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The second part of the engagement was strictly one-on-one interactions with the pupils chosen role models, where the pupils interacted with their own identified role models on a one-on-one basis.

The Deputy Regional Commander, ACP, Richard Appiah, encouraged the children to consider the police as their friend and not to fear security officers and personnel.