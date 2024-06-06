Dr. Serebour Quaicoe’s new position a demotion — Franklin Cudjoe reacts to EC’s ‘reshuffle’

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has reshuffled some senior roles within its organisation, transferring the Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, to head the Training Department.

The move has generated debate, with some suggesting it amounts to a demotion for Dr. Quaicoe who formerly held one of the most visible public roles at the EC.

“I am pleased to inform you of the Commission's decision to appoint you, Director for Training at the Head Office.

"In this regard, you are by this letter transferred from the Electoral Services Department as the Director to head the Training Department,” a portion of the commission’s letter to Dr. Serebour Quaicoe dated April 30, read.

It added: “This appointment takes effect Monday 1st July, 2024.

"You are required to hand over the Commission's property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations.

"We trust that you will work with Management to ensure excellence in the activities of the Training Department and the Commission as a whole.”

In a Facebook post reacting to the news, policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa argued its amounts to demotion.

To him, Dr. Serebour has been way better when communicating with the public on the commission’s decisions and programs.

"Jean Mensa demotes Serebour who actually helps the EC communicate a little better than all the commissioners. Training department paaa? What will he be training people in? Ah!!!" read his post.