The National Peace Council has urged all political actors especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be cautious in the campaign for power ahead of the 2024 general election.

This is contained in a press release condemning the clashes recorded at some district offices of the Electoral Commission in the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

In its press release, the National Peace Council said the recent reported violent clashes at the premises of the Electoral Commission’s Office in Kasoa in the Central Region and Yendi leaves much to be desired.

The release signed by National Peace Council Chairman Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi urged all political actors, and social commentators to be decorous and circumspect in campaigning for the people's votes.

“As the Institution mandated by the Act 818, 2011 to, among other things, "promote understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiation, mediation, dialogue and reconciliation," we call on all Political Parties, especially the NDC and the NPP to maintain a high sense of circumspection and restraint as they mount their political platforms.

“We continue to urge all political parties, presidential and parliamentary candidates to engage in issue-based campaigning as they market their messages to the nation and avoid invectives that appear to radicalize their members into violent extremism,” parts of the National Peace Council press release said.

Meanwhile, the Council has commended the Electoral Commission for withdrawing their letter dated June 2, which sought to restrain political party agents from observing the monitoring of the Transfer of Voters’ Exercises across the country.

The Council stressed that the gesture must be reciprocated with peaceful conduct by the political party agents assigned to observe the exercise.