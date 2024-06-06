ModernGhana logo
Larbec International Academy pupils sensitize Asokwa community on environmental cleanliness

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Pupils of Larbec International Academy in Fabi, Asokwa Municipal, Ashanti Region, have led a community campaign on environmental cleanliness.

Supported by the school management, the campaign aimed to raise awareness among residents about good environmental practices.

During the campaign, the children picked up litter, cleared choked gutters, and held placards with messages such as “Keep Your Environment Clean” and “Cleanliness Should Be Our Everyday Option.”

The exercise coincided with World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5. This year's focus is on land restoration, desertification, and resilience.

In an interview with Otec News, Kofi Gyansah, the head teacher of Larbec International Academy, said the exercise aimed to instill a sense of environmental cleanliness in the children.

He emphasized that cleanliness habits prevent the spread of illnesses and infections, ensuring a healthy learning environment. "Teaching children cleanliness habits early on helps them develop lifelong routines. A clean environment improves focus and productivity, leading to better academic performance," he noted.

Kofi Gyansah also highlighted that "cleanliness teaches children to respect their surroundings, peers, and themselves. These skills prepare children for independence, self-care, and responsibility."

"Promoting environmental consciousness through cleanliness education complements hygiene lessons and fosters a comprehensive understanding," he concluded.

Several children expressed their excitement to Otec News about participating in an exercise that promotes environmental cleanliness and enhances their health and academic performance.

