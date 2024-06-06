ModernGhana logo
Ghana has become so skewed and jaundiced — Mahama’s Aide laments

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama
THU, 06 JUN 2024
Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to opposition NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has expressed deep concern over rising polarization and the politicization of state institutions under the current Akufo-Addo administration.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 6, Joyce Bawa Mogtari lamented that Ghana has “become so skewed and jaundiced as a nation."

She cited the front-page coverage in the state-owned Daily Graphic of a recent survey conducted by the Director of Research and Innovation, Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong.

"A failed political party has literally stolen all our money, captured our freedom and captured state institutions to the point where the Daily Graphic has become so jaundiced by partisanship," Mogtari wrote.

She argued the publication of “partisan views” without proof shows just how deeply polarized the nation has become under President Akufo-Addo.

“Not even under military rule has Ghana become this polarised," Mogtari stated.

The former Deputy Minister called on Ghanaians to take back control of their country's institutions and democracy.

“We, and that must be a matter for all of us, must take back our country and be sure to practice our democracy as the Constitution intended," Mogtari declared.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

