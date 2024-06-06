“If NPP ‘breaks the eight’ Ghana will collapse” — Alhaji Mbalba

A former Chairman of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, has implored Ghanaians not to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

According to him, Ghana’s economy will crumble further if the NPP is granted another opportunity to rule the country.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Wednesday, Mr. Mbalba indicated that the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has proven his inability to make firm decisions in governance.

He said Ghanaians have suffered in the past eight years under the leadership of the NPP, which to an extent affected those living in the diaspora.

He noted, "Dr. Bawumia as vice president, has failed to help the situation, even though he claims to be an economist.

“You can’t even pinpoint most of the things they promised us in 2016 and 2020, and then they want us to help them break the eight. Break what eight? When you’re even struggling to sustain and finish the eight. If they break the eight, then Ghana will collapse.”

Mr. Mbalba added that the current conditions are unbearable for Ghanaians. He says the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s free SHS policy has not eased the problems, claiming that the expatriates feel the pressure from relatives back home.

He stressed that if the country has improved, people living abroad will find things easier because their siblings will not demand a lot from them since employment will be available for everyone.

The former chairman asserted that the NPP’s failure to solve the country’s economic crisis is a demonstration that Dr. Bawumia has no economic expertise to address the problems facing the country.

“Bawumia has proven that he’s not an economist who has the panacea to the problems facing our country. He projected himself as an economic wizard. Today, where is the relationship between the cedi and foreign currencies? The cedis that he claimed he arrested, who granted bail to that cedi?” Mr. Mbalba questioned.

He entreats the electorate to rally behind John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour policy to restore the economy.