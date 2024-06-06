ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“If NPP ‘breaks the eight’ Ghana will collapse” — Alhaji Mbalba

NPP If NPP breaks the eight Ghana will collapse — Alhaji Mbalba
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

A former Chairman of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, has implored Ghanaians not to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

According to him, Ghana’s economy will crumble further if the NPP is granted another opportunity to rule the country.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show on Wednesday, Mr. Mbalba indicated that the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has proven his inability to make firm decisions in governance.

He said Ghanaians have suffered in the past eight years under the leadership of the NPP, which to an extent affected those living in the diaspora.

He noted, "Dr. Bawumia as vice president, has failed to help the situation, even though he claims to be an economist.

“You can’t even pinpoint most of the things they promised us in 2016 and 2020, and then they want us to help them break the eight. Break what eight? When you’re even struggling to sustain and finish the eight. If they break the eight, then Ghana will collapse.”

Mr. Mbalba added that the current conditions are unbearable for Ghanaians. He says the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s free SHS policy has not eased the problems, claiming that the expatriates feel the pressure from relatives back home.

He stressed that if the country has improved, people living abroad will find things easier because their siblings will not demand a lot from them since employment will be available for everyone.

The former chairman asserted that the NPP’s failure to solve the country’s economic crisis is a demonstration that Dr. Bawumia has no economic expertise to address the problems facing the country.

“Bawumia has proven that he’s not an economist who has the panacea to the problems facing our country. He projected himself as an economic wizard. Today, where is the relationship between the cedi and foreign currencies? The cedis that he claimed he arrested, who granted bail to that cedi?” Mr. Mbalba questioned.

He entreats the electorate to rally behind John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour policy to restore the economy.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Judge says there's no basis to probe AG's alleged witness tampering attempts Ambulance case: Judge says there's no basis to probe AG's alleged witness tamper...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: No mistrial for you – Judge to Ato Forson Ambulance case: No mistrial for you – Judge to Ato Forson

3 hours ago

AG-Jakpa leaked tape: Recuse yourself - Judge to Godfred Dame AG-Jakpa leaked tape: Recuse yourself - Judge to Godfred Dame

3 hours ago

WR: Illegal mining threatens rail lines at Benso W/R: Illegal mining threatens rail lines at Benso

3 hours ago

I've championed 33 policies as Vice President, show us yours – Bawumia dares Mahama I've championed 33 policies as Vice President, show us yours – Bawumia dares Ma...

3 hours ago

I'll talk if you fail to deliver on your promises to the youth — Asamoah Gyan cautions Bawumia I'll talk if you fail to deliver on your promises to the youth — Asamoah Gyan ca...

4 hours ago

High Court dismisses Ato Forsons mistrial application in ambulance case High Court dismisses Ato Forson’s mistrial application in ambulance case

4 hours ago

June 6: Thunderstorms expected along Ghana's coastline this afternoon — GMet June 6: Thunderstorms expected along Ghana's coastline this afternoon — GMet

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa left and Bryan Acheampong right Bryan Acheampong focused on ill-fated efforts to purchase SSNIT hotels instead o...

4 hours ago

My youth-centred policies are designed to empower young people through education, skills training – Bawumia My youth-centred policies are designed to empower young people through education...

Just in....
body-container-line