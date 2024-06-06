Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has expressed admiration for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's innovative campaign strategies.

Taking to social media platform X, Anyidoho shared his thoughts on Bawumia's grassroots engagements.

Anyidoho posted a video featuring a large, enthusiastic crowd fervently chanting Dr. Bawumia's name and shouting, “We want Bawumia.”

The display of support impressed Anyidoho, who commented on the Vice President’s ability to resonate with the grassroots.

"So where is Bawumia getting all these campaign ideas from? Look at the ‘pali-pali’ manner in which he is connecting to the grassroots? Honestly, I am bemused! This is really HOT," Anyidoho wrote.