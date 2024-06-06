W/R: Illegal mining threatens rail lines at Benso

Activities of illegal miners at Benso, a community in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, are posing a serious threat to the ongoing rail line project and electricity poles erected in the area.

The illegal miners have also extended their operations around the Nana Kwabena Angu II, Divisional Chief of Apinto Traditional Area Hill in Tarkwa, which threatened the structural stability of many buildings in the area.

Addressing assembly members at the first ordinary meeting of the first session of the ninth assembly at Ahwitieso, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie appealed to assembly members to help the Municipal Security Council in the fight.

He said the ability of any assembly to undertake developmental projects relied heavily on the availability of funds, it was important that they took the necessary measures to ensure effective revenue mobilization.

It was against this background that the assembly constituted a Revenue Mobilization Committee to aid in generating more revenue in 2024, and beyond.

A digitalized revenue mobilization system for business operating permit has been developed by the assembly, he announced.

In addition, Mr Kessie said, the assembly conducted periodic sensitization on revenue mobilizatidurind commenced the distribution of institutions and house-to-house bills.

He explained that during the period under review, the accumulated revenue generated by the assembly stood at more than GHC 12.69 million out of which a total of GHC 8.48 millionhad been spent.

On health, Mr Kessie said the assembly in collaboration with the Health Directorate was working to ensure that they did not record any epidemic now, or in the future, adding “The assembly is in the process of supplying 120 lecture hall chairs to the Tarkwa Nursing Training College”.

The MCE said the assembly supported the activities of the Municipal Education Directorate in diverse ways; such as funds, logistics and projects.

“In my last sessional address, I informed members that the assembly was in the process of procuring 100 bunk beds for Fiaseman Senior High School. I am pleased to inform you that the promise has been fulfilled. Tarkwa Senior High School is next in line as the assembly has awarded a contract for 100 bunk beds for the school”.

Touching on the important role agriculture played in the development of the country, Mr Kessie said the assembly was committed to improving production efficiency and yield, post-harvest management and promote livestock and poultry development for food security and income generation in the Municipality.

“I am elated to inform you that twenty more pigs were received by the assembly and supplied to five pig farmers in the Municipality, under the Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ)” programme.

He commended all heads of department and units for their unflinching support towards the assembly in formulating and implementing key policies and programmes which have contributed significantly to the overall development of the Municipality.

Mr Joseph Kwofie, Presiding Member, explained that the assembly’s Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) held its first meeting and from all indications the committee was ready to deliver on its duties.

“The PRCC applies the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) method to handle cases and our aim is to ensure peace and satisfaction to parties who bring their cases before us.

Although we hold the powers equivalent to that of the Magistrate court, we do not plead anyone guilty or otherwise. I am appealing to our assembly members to work harmoniously with traditional rulers as development stakeholders.”

Mr Kwofie advised the assembly members that as agents of democratic development in their various electoral areas, they should educate their people on the need for constructive debates in their political dispensations to foster serene co-habitation for peaceful elections come December 2024.

GNA