Ambulance case: Judge says there's no basis to probe AG's alleged witness tampering attempts

The demand for an inquiry into the Attorney General's conduct in the Ambulance case has been dismissed by an Accra High Court.

The court's decision, delivered on Thursday, June 6, came amidst a flurry of legal manoeuvres from the defence.

The case involves Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, and Mr Richard Jakpa, a businessman.

Both are facing charges for allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state through a controversial contract to buy 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.

Mr Jakpa's revelation under cross-examination last month added a twist to the case.

He claimed the Attorney General had been making late-night calls, pressuring him to provide testimony against Dr Forson.

This prompted calls for an official inquiry into the Attorney General's conduct, a motion for a mistrial, a stay of proceedings, and a request to dismiss charges against Mr Jakpa.

Dr Forson and Mr Jakpa hoped these moves would shift the trial's trajectory, but Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe was not swayed.

She ruled that there was no legal foundation for an inquiry into the Attorney General's late-night calls and declined to declare a mistrial.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently released a 16-minute tape at a press conference, allegedly capturing a conversation between the Attorney General and Mr Jakpa.

The tape ignited debates, with some calling for Attorney General Godfred Dame's resignation.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pushed back hard, dismissing the tape as "doctored and manipulated" to mislead the public.

