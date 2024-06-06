A Zimbabwean man has married his biological mother after impregnating her.

According to a report by Daily Express, the pair, who claim to be deeply in love, have taken their unconventional relationship to the next level by getting married.

The mother, Betty Mbereko, 40, from Mwenezi in Masvingo, is six months pregnant for her 23-year-old son, Farai Mbereko's child.

This child will be both her son and her grandchild.

Betty has been a widow for the past 12 years and has been living with Farai since the death of her husband.

Betty confirmed the pregnancy and explained her decision to marry her son, stating she did not want to marry any of her late husband's younger brothers, who she claimed were coveting her.

She expressed that, after years of struggling alone to support Farai's education, she felt entitled to enjoy the benefits of her hard work.

"Look, I struggled alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong. Let me enjoy the products of my sweat," Betty declared to the village court council.

Farai also defended their relationship, asserting his readiness to marry his mother and pay off her bride price.

He stated that he was prepared to complete the bride price payments that his late father had not finished.

"I know my father died before he finished paying the bride price and I am prepared to pay it off," Farai said.

He added, "It is better to publicise what is happening because people should know that I am the one who made my mother pregnant… Otherwise, they will accuse her of promiscuity."