Nigeria – Comedy of the Edacious National Anthem

We have always known, since the wholesale granting of Nominal Sovereignty to a sizeable majority of Western-European created African Countries, for the most part, in the late 1950s and the early 1960s, that it would take several generations before both the African People and their Leaders or Leaderships literally came into their own, that is, healthily recovered from at least a half-millennium worth of psychologically withering slavocolonial subjugation, denigration and unspeakable inferiorization or the perennial and the systematic inculcation and the strategic indoctrination of the deliberately calculated Culture of Inferiority Complex. This is what some social scientists have clinically termed as the Post-Slavery Trauma Disorder (PTSD).

Which is why this writer is not the least bit flabbergasted by the fact that on the very First Anniversary of his accession to the Presidency in his country’s Third-Republican Democratic Dispensation – Ghana is already in her Fourth-Republican Democratic Dispensation – Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided, rather bizarrely and scandalously, that the best and the most important gift that he could offer the citizens of the most populous Democratic Republic on the African Continent, was to return his people to their country’s Old National Anthem, titled, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee!” composed by a British woman expatriate by the name of Lillian Jean Williams, in the 1960s, for that erstwhile British colony’s Independence festivities (See “Anger as Nigerian President Changes National Anthem” Agence-France Presse [AFP] – 5/31/24).

We are reliably informed that the 70-plus-year-old President Tinubu decided to have his country’s Anthem revert back to the “original” one that was composed by Lady Lillian Jean Williams, which had been changed by the erstwhile Gen. Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo-led junta – in the wake of the 1976 military counter-coup d’état resulting in the assassination of Gen. Murtala Muhammed, Gen. Obasanjo was then the right-hand man to Gen. Murtala Muhammed – that ruled the country from 1979 through much of 1979 (and, subsequently, as a democratically elected President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007), to one that had been authored by a Nigerian national and an indigene by the name of Pa Benedict Elide Odiase (1934-2013), titled “Arise, O Compatriots!”

Now, what is scandalously strange about the reason for which Mr. Tinubu decided to change the latter Anthem to the one composed by Lady Williams is the rather dubious idea that, somehow, the “Nigeria, We Hail Thee!” version inspires patriotism in a way that cannot be said of or about the one titled “Arise, O Compatriots!” which any critically thinking reader can only envisage to be patently absurd. Insufferably preposterous and patently absurd because it is actually the version composed by Lady Williams that is apt to roil up ethnocentrically oriented divisive sentiments, being laden with such characteristically subtle divide-and-conquer undertones as appears in the following lines: “Though tribes and tongues differ/in brotherhood we stand.”

Indeed, about the one and only likable aspect of the “Nigeria, We Hail Thee!” Anthem, for this author, personally, as a bona fide Ghanaian-born and bred citizen of Akan-Majority Descent, is the composer’s more socioculturally and politically unifying use of the expression “Our sovereign motherland,” which sharply contrasts with Pa Benedict Elide Odiase’s more patriarchally anchored and machismic overtones of such Neo-Nazi-like and Fascistic expression as: “Arise, O Compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey/To serve our fatherland.”

Among the Matrilineal Akan of Ghana, the best known of who are the Asante, Akyem, Bono and the Akwamu, to name just a handful of the 16-plus polities that make up the Akan, who are also found in neighboring La Cote D’Ivoire and Togo, Motherhood is the basis of societal and civic cohesion, survival and the development of the nation. So, if President Tinubu’s decision to change or revert Nigeria’s National Anthem back to the “original” one, then, by all means, the Yoruba native of the Islamic faith is wholeheartedly invited to be the VIP guest of my old City College of New York elder brother and classmate, Dr. Satty Joshua Oyekake, a crackerjack Management Information Systems Wizkid postgraduate of Pace University, from Nigeria’s Rivers State, as Josh-the-Romantic Poet would himself have been the first to opine.

None of which really solves the bread-and-butter problems and concerns for which Alhaji Tinubu was elected in what, predictably and as usual, at the time was described as arguably the most controversial Presidential Election in Nigeria’s going-on 64-year-old postcolonial history. You see, sheer common sense ought to tell those agenda- and vision-bereft “lucky” politicians, for the most part, that just as there is that old maxim which says that “Every soldier worthy of the name walks on his/her stomach,” it is rather morally and intellectually obtuse and myopic for Senator Tahir Monguno, widely quoted by Nigeria’s local media to have stated that the “revenant” or “restored” National Anthem is likely to “inspire a zeal for patriotism and cooperation and a path to greater unity,” to so cheaply suppose that “patriotism” could be firmly planted among any great nation of people on constant and rampant power cuts, called Dumsor in Ghana, and a skyrocketing spate of unemployment.

Which is why somebody needs to tell Senator Tahir Monguno that keeping the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, where GH₡1 or One Ghanaian Cedi is worth or equal to ₦91 – that is, 91 Naira – is only more likely to provoke a revolt, not inspire confidence, trust me, I know my Nigerian brothers and sisters like the very palms of my two hands and the look of my smashingly handsome face in the mirror. “Ahoɔfεdua!” as my beloved transitioned father would have responded, “Medua No Nie!”

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

June 1, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]