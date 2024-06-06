Mr John Dramani Mahama and NDC are deficient in policies and programmes

LISTEN

When will NDC and their presidential candidate Mr John Dramani Mahama ever become sufficient in policies and programmes? Although, Ghana is in an election year like many other countries, I am yet to see the NDC and Mr John Mahama come out with credible policies and programmes able to move Ghana forward in her socio-economic emancipatory efforts.

So far, they are without any serious policies and programmes able to qualify them as political party ready to govern Ghana, unless they are in for power just to plunder the nation, being certified “ede bii keke” guys.

Is coming to license the “okada and pragia” riders/drivers a major programme that John Mahama can bring to the table?

Telling the okada drivers that the NPP have failed to honour their promise to provide them cars hence he will give them licence to carry on with their activities a sound policy he can produce? Is he not exhibiting shallow-mindedness here; a depiction of populism to win the votes of the okada operators?

I am sure he will be visiting the illegal small scale and alluvial miners to reassure them of his readiness to resource them to expand their destruction of the water bodies, fertile and arable lands, and the virgin forests if they voted for him in the 2024 general election.

While Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of NPP is making sound promises able to really move Ghana up the socio-economic development ladder, there you have John Mahama making a mockery of himself by his infantile promises.

Himself and NDC do not even understand their promised 24-Hour Economy. Again, his promise to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fight galamsey is a mirage. How can a person promising to encourage and resource the galamsey operatives still be able to fight to stop their work through the AI? Is he not having two mouths hence a hallucinating liar?

Had he not said he will lie to people during electioneering campaign if that could turn the hearts of his listeners toward him to vote for him?

Why trust this liar, o, ye Ghanaians that he takes for fools, claiming you have a short memory?

Yesterday morning, Wednesday, 5 June 2024, a member of the NDC being interviewed on radio angrily expressed his total dissatisfaction with Dr Bawumia promising to offer free dialysis treatment for patients aged between 18 and 65 years. When the host questioned the NDC interviewee why he was not happy about the announcement of that policy as explained by a preceding interviewee, he said and I quote, “He cannot say that in an election year, knowing we are only six months away from general election. He only wants people to vote for him”.

If I am not afraid, I will say that NDC man is a big fool. Are promises not made in election year? Are the programmes intended to be implemented by a presidential or parliamentary candidate not announced during campaign? If it were not so, why is John Mahama promising Ghanaians willing to go into poultry farming few chicks, hen coops and a small amount of money? Why is he again promising Ghanaians a 24-Hour Economy which although, he does not even understand what it entails or means?

Time is against me so I shall end here to come back to continue with it later, God willing.

Please fellow Ghanaians, vote for Dr Bawumia, the Big Brain!

Rockson Adofo