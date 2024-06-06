ModernGhana logo
Netherlands passport ranked 2nd most powerful worldwide, Ghana's 75th — The Henley Passport Index

Headlines A picture of Ghana's passportleft and Netherlands passport
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN
A picture of Ghana's passport[left] and Netherlands passport

The Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, published its latest Global Ranking for 2024.

France, Japan, Germany and others, retain the top spot, while Netherlands shares the number two position.

According to the index, French, Japanese and German passports’ holders can access 194 destinations visa-free.

In joint second place are passport holders from Finland, Austria, Ireland, South Korea, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Sweden with access to 193 destinations without requiring a prior visa.

Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom shared the third rank with access to 192 destinations.

Ghana's passport was ranked 75th, with access to 68 destinations without requiring a visa before traveling.

This is higher than its ranking last year and indicates Ghanaian passport holders now have improved mobility and access to one additional country compared to 2023.

The least powerful passports according to the Henley Passport Index were Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan ranking 104th to 106th respectively with access to just 28 to 31 destinations visa-free.

The Henley Passport Index provides invaluable insights to global citizens and governments on international passport strength and mobility.

See details of the ranking in the attachment below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
