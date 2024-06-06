Bawumia has the vision, ideas for 2025 to bring Ghana to the next level of development — Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu, a former Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has lauded the leadership qualities and vision of the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, affirming his confidence in Bawumia's ability to steer Ghana towards greater development.

In an interview with JoyNews on June 6, Mac Manu expressed his belief in Bawumia's capacity to lead Ghana into the future. "Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the vision and ideas for 2025 and beyond to bring Ghana to the next level of development," he asserted.

Responding to criticisms about Bawumia's focus on digitalization rather than traditional economic indicators, Mac Manu emphasized the interconnectedness of digitalization and economic progress. "Digitalization is part of the economy. If you are creating a number of jobs, isn’t that part of the economy?" he questioned.

Addressing concerns about currency depreciation, Mac Manu highlighted that Ghana is not alone in facing such challenges. He compared Ghana's situation favorably to other African countries, noting that Ghana has more control over its economic destiny compared to countries with currencies tied to external currencies like the French Franc or Euro.

"They cannot see how France is dictating to them and how taxes are sent to them in France," Mac Manu remarked. "Go to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique and check their exchange rates, if there has been any improvement compared to the Ghana cedis."

Mac Manu's endorsement of Bawumia's leadership vision underscores the NPP's confidence in its candidate and sets the stage for robust debate and engagement ahead of the upcoming elections. As Ghana navigates its economic challenges, Bawumia's vision for the future will likely play a central role in shaping public discourse and electoral outcomes.