June 6: Thunderstorms expected along Ghana's coastline this afternoon — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is anticipating thunderstorms with rain along Ghana's coastline this afternoon.

In its 24-hour weather forecast issued at 11:30am on Thursday, June 6, GMet forecasts a 30% chance of thunderstorms developing in coastal areas from the afternoon hours into the evening.

"Chances of thunderstorms with rain are anticipated for the coastline, some portions of middle and transition belts as well as the northern sector from late afternoon into the evening," the forecast summary reads.

Cities that can expect thunderstorm activity this afternoon include Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim and Elmina according to Prince O. Koduah, the duty forecaster at GMet.

Interior regions like Kumasi and the three northernmost regions are expected to remain generally sunny with brief thunderstorms developing.

Coastal towns will see more clouds and scattered downpours between 3pm and 6pm.

The thunderstorms are not expected to be particularly intense but could produce brief heavy downpours which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas if the rain falls quickly.