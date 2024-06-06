My youth-centred policies are designed to empower young people through education, skills training – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that his youth-centred policies have been designed to empower young people through education and skills training.

In a statement bringing his Greater Accra Regional tour to an end, the Vice President said his numerous interventions will be geared towards creating more job opportunities for the youth.

“My tour of the Greater Accra Region ended last night with an encounter with the youth. The youth, represents our nation's most important resource, and I cherished sharing my youth-centred policies, which are designed to empower them through education and skills training, as well as to create more job opportunities for them,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

During his Greater Accra Regional tour in the last couple of days, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia engaged with traders at CMB and other parts of the Central Business District and also had house-to-house interactions in Adabraka.

He ended the tour by extending his gratitude to the youth for their enthusiasm, the traders for the mammoth welcome and to residents of Adabraka, for warmly welcoming him into their homes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia throughout his tour of the various regions in the country has been very well received.

He is confident that he will be elected president at the end of the 2024 General Election.