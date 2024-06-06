Too many promises from presidential candidates but the money is just not there – Dr. Theo Acheampong

Economist and Political Risk Analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong has raised concern about the many promises being made by the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, it is hard to see how these many promises will be delivered when the country is financially constrained.

Speaking to Joy News, Dr. Theo Acheampong urged Ghanaians to question the presidential candidates on how they will fund their campaign promises.

“The issue of how they're actually going to fund these campaigns becomes very, very, very important because the money is just not there, and so we've got to be creative as to how they're actually going to deliver on these promises and ultimately how it translates into outcomes,” Dr. Theo Acheampong argued.

The Economist continued, “So if you have that limited fiscal space available, and, for example, we're promising to pay sub-chiefs, and we say you want to rope them into the governance process, you pay them, and what would they do? How do they actually contribute to the improvement of governance across the board in the country?”

Dr. Theo Acheampong is of the view that the credibility of presidential candidates and their running mates will determine the winner of the 2024 general election.

He insists that issues that are critical heading into the December 7 polls include the size of government, social interventions, poverty eradication, corruption, youth unemployment, agriculture, and reducing the food import bill, as well as tax reforms.