2024 election: Bawumia has a big likelihood to clinch victory for NPP because of his leadership – Prof. Smart Sarpong

NPP NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia File Photo
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN
NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [File Photo]

The director of research and innovation at the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Prof. Smart Sarpong has tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the presidential election in the 2024 General Election.

According to him, the Vice President will most likely lead the NPP to victory on December 7 because of his leadership.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, Prof. Smart Sarpong said the NPP will get more votes than it did in the 2020 election because of the influence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“For him as a person he comes on as somebody with a very big likelihood of clinching victory for the party because of his leadership, when you check the vote movement, even when he was selected as running mate, you could see an improvement from the north, now that he is been made a leader it will vastly improve.

“Many of the Northern Regions will become a stronghold of the NPP…. if Ashanti maintains its vote, it is expected that the improvement from the five regions will be enough for NPP to win 2024,” Prof. Smart Sarpong said.

He continued, “So, I see the person of the vice-president leading the 2024 battle as a first indication of victory for the NPP because the Northern votes are likely to improve beyond what we saw in 2020. And all the party needs to do is to try and consolidate other votes at least if they won’t add on.”

In a survey conducted by Prof. Smart Sarpong, it has been uncovered that the NPP and NDC remain the most popular political parties in the country.

The survey also found that the NDC is more popular than its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

