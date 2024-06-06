Veteran Nigerian actor and lawyer, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has reacted to the alleged murder of a Ghanaian lady and her Nigerian friend in Abia State, Nigeria.

The two victims, Celine Chidinma Ndidum and Afibah Tandoh from Ghana, were reportedly in Aba, the capital of Abia State, to meet a business partner.

They were last seen in April, with subsequent reports suggesting that they had been killed by the man they went to visit.

The alleged perpetrator, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, was shot and killed by the police after he attempted to escape from lawful custody while being transported to Abuja, according to reports.

In a video posted on social media X, Kanayo O. Kanayo expressed his sorrow and concern over the incident, highlighting the dangers associated with modern social media friendships and the risks young people take when meeting strangers they connect with online.

"I come to you with a heavy heart because of bad news emanating from Aba. I ask myself, can you really advise these Gen Z, current generation on friendship? There are a lot of beautiful things happening on social media, the internet, and so on, but these friendships on Facebook and so on, how do we manage it?" he questioned.

Kanayo compared this incident to a similar case involving a woman named Cynthia, who travelled from Abuja to Lagos to meet her boyfriend, only to disappear.

"Now we have Celine and Afibah from Ghana, that's not a good one. I don't know what they call runs or hookups," he remarked, emphasising that economic struggles should not lead to dangerous decisions that put lives at risk.

Generation Z, or Gen Z, refers to people born between 1995 and 2010, known for their extensive use of the internet and social media.

The actor advised young people to focus on hard work and appreciate those engaging in legitimate small businesses to survive.

"What is your evaluation and what do you need by travelling to meet people?

"Hard work is what it takes, whether you like it or not, truth is bitter and young girls must be appreciated especially those doing small businesses to survive.

"To those of you preying, the law will catch up with you."