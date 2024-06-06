ModernGhana logo
Some students can't return home on voting day — NUGS petition EC for voting centres in universities

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has petitioned the Electoral Commission of Ghana to establish vote transfer centres in tertiary institutions across the country.

According to a statement issued on June 5, the student body said many students will not be able to return to their hometowns to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections due to being engaged in ongoing academic activities.

"Many of our members are currently studying in various institutions across the country, far from their hometowns. Many students during this period are writing their mid-semester exams, final year students are also on the field heavily conducting researches for their final project works," said part of the statement.

NUGS noted that the financial burden on students to travel long distances between campuses and hometowns to vote is a "huge problem considering the economic situation in the country."

The student body believes setting up voting centres on campus will help ensure their members are not disenfranchised and can exercise their constitutional right to participate in Ghana's democracy.

NUGS cited Articles 42, 43, 45 and 46 of the 1992 constitution which guarantee the right to vote for Ghanaians aged 18 and above and allow for the transfer of votes.

It has called on the Electoral Commission to take necessary steps to facilitate limited vote transfers for students in accordance with the laws.

