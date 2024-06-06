Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has weighed in on the current economic challenges, asserting that economic comfort is a global myth not only in Ghana.

Agya Koo emphasized that people in various parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and the United States, face similar economic difficulties, making it challenging for many to sustain their livelihoods.

In an interview with One Ghana TV, the actor urged unemployed individuals and critics of the economy to seek employment and make the best of the salaries they receive, rather than solely focusing on the economic hardships.

"Economic comfort is a myth worldwide. In places like Europe, Asia, and the USA, hardships are evident, with some individuals even lacking proper documentation for employment," Agya Koo stated.

He suggested that Ghana should reconsider its heavy reliance on imports and instead focus on boosting local production.

According to him, the nation's dependence on imported goods worsens economic vulnerabilities, suggesting that shifting towards self-sufficiency would be a valuable lesson during tough times.

"Excessive imports could be replaced with local production, which becomes a lesson during tough times. You have to work to earn an income and stop complaining about the amount," he added when discussing the economic hardship in the country.

Agya Koo's remarks come amid widespread discontent with Ghana's declining economy, which has led to protests and online demonstrations by dissatisfied citizens.