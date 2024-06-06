ModernGhana logo
EC: Dr Serebour Quaicoe moved from Director of Electoral Services to Head of Training Department

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has appointed Dr. Serebour Quaicoe as the new Director of Training, effective July 1, 2024.

In a letter signed by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, Dr Quaicoe was transferred from his previous role as Director of Electoral Services to head the Training Department at the EC's head office in Accra.

The letter reads: "I am pleased to inform you of the Commission's decision to appoint you, Director for Training at the Head Office...You are required to hand over the Commission's property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations."

As Director of Training, Dr. Quaicoe will be responsible for overseeing all training initiatives for EC staff nationwide.

This includes developing training curricula, coordinating workshops and seminars, and evaluating training needs.

Under Dr. Quaicoe's previous role, he managed the EC's voter registration and other electoral matters.

See a copy of the letter below;

662024115825-l5gsk8v331-img5786.jpeg

