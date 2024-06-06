A sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susagtad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, has called on the National Peace Council and other relevant bodies to intensify scrutiny and pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC) to protect the electoral integrity.

Mr. Afaglo expressed concerns over the EC’s recent actions, referring to issues such as the loss of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines, irregularities in the limited voter registration exercise, and questionable vote transfer procedures.

He warned that these activities could lead to violence in the 2024 general elections if not properly addressed.

Speaking about the EC’s conduct, Afaglo criticized the Commission under the leadership of Mrs. Jean Mensa for ignoring proposals agreed during Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

He highlighted the EC’s handling of the 2020 elections, where official results were altered multiple times, as indicative of a pattern of questionable practices.

"So, it is no wonder for the commission to be cunning out error figures during the limited voter registration exercise. It is high time Ghanaians, especially the National Peace Council and all peace-loving people, put serious pressure on the Commission and begin to monitor all their activities before they plunge the country into civil war," he stated.

Afaglo accused the EC of colluding to ensure a victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that faulty machines were deliberately sent to NDC strongholds during the voter registration exercise to disenfranchise potential voters.

He also claimed that attempts were made to intimidate voters in these areas and that registration centers were strategically placed far from communities to discourage participation.

He further criticized the EC’s decision to prevent political parties from observing the vote transfer process and from taking stock of BVR serial numbers to prevent the re-emergence of missing machines on Election Day.

“How can the EC say it will not allow parties to observe the transfer of votes and also deny parties from taking stock of BVR serial numbers to ensure that the missing ones do not resurface during Election Day?" he questioned.

Mr. Afaglo called on civil society groups, the National Peace Council and other religious bodies to break their silence and demand accountability from the EC to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

“It is time we wake up from our deep sleep and begin to demand from the EC to do the right things to ensure a peaceful and transparent election," he urged.