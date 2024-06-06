ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey

Elections Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Western North Region is not receiving adequate attention from the country's major political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to a recent survey.

The survey conducted across Ghana's 16 regions by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University, found that Western North "is yet to be fully engaged by political parties in Ghana."

In an analysis of the survey results, Prof. Sarpong noted: "Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties in Ghana."

This suggests that neither the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gained a clear advantage in the region yet.

Meanwhile, Western North which used to be part of the Western region, has traditionally been aligned to the opposition National Democratic Congress based on past election results.

In the 2016 elections, the NPP won 3 out of 9 constituencies while the NDC won 6 with former president Mahama garnering 53.7 per cent in the presidential race.

The 2020 elections saw a repeat in the parliamentary seat share with Mahama dropping slightly in votes to 53.59%.

The survey, however, found that while the NDC is currently the most popular political party in the country, its candidate John Mahama is trailing behind NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of who voters prefer to be their president in 2025.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — S...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo Cedi depreciation: This ‘yenkyendi’ gov’t is obviously clueless, incompetent – M...

2 hours ago

Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore power to all areas – ECG Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore pow...

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others unpopular even if combined — Survey NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others u...

2 hours ago

US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over false testimony US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over...

10 hours ago

My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife

10 hours ago

I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC

14 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

16 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

17 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

Just in....
body-container-line