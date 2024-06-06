Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey

The Western North Region is not receiving adequate attention from the country's major political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to a recent survey.

The survey conducted across Ghana's 16 regions by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University, found that Western North "is yet to be fully engaged by political parties in Ghana."

This suggests that neither the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have gained a clear advantage in the region yet.

Meanwhile, Western North which used to be part of the Western region, has traditionally been aligned to the opposition National Democratic Congress based on past election results.

In the 2016 elections, the NPP won 3 out of 9 constituencies while the NDC won 6 with former president Mahama garnering 53.7 per cent in the presidential race.

The 2020 elections saw a repeat in the parliamentary seat share with Mahama dropping slightly in votes to 53.59%.

The survey, however, found that while the NDC is currently the most popular political party in the country, its candidate John Mahama is trailing behind NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of who voters prefer to be their president in 2025.