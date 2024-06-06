ModernGhana logo
Cedi Depreciation: Mahama slams Akufo-Addo for 'yenkyendi’ governance; says 'Ill reset Ghana and repair the damages'

THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration for its handling of the exchange rate, exposing government's incompetence.

Mahama’s comments were in response to a 2016 tweet by President Akufo-Addo, in which he criticised his administration for superintending over an exchange rate of GH¢3.72 to a dollar.

Today, with the dollar trading above GH¢15. Mahama took to social media to lambast the president.

In a recent tweet, Mahama said "An obviously clueless, incompetent & ‘yenkyendi’ government. The $ is today trading above 15 GHC."

This tweet has sparked considerable discussion, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the state of the economy.

Mahama assured Ghanaians of his commitment to addressing the economic challenges. "I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy," he pledged. His statement reflects his intent to provide solutions and restore economic stability should he return to power.

The exchange rate has become a central issue in Ghana's political discourse, with both current and former leaders using it to critique each other's policies and governance.

As the nation approaches the next election cycle, economic management and the exchange rate are likely to remain pivotal topics of debate.

Check out his tweet below;
https://twitter.com/JDMahama/status/1798466962206671061?t=-PEqto8cvqhR_eMWAOREgQ&s=19

Just in....
