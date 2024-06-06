The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its dedication to conducting free, fair, credible, and transparent elections in December 2024, denying allegations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is colluding with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC has accused the EC of scheming in the ongoing vote transfer exercise, which led to a temporary ban on political party agents observing the process.

The opposition party further alleged that the EC is attempting to rig the upcoming elections in favour of the NPP.

In a press statement released on June 4, 2024, the EC addressed these allegations, labelling them as baseless and urging the public to disregard them.

"The Electoral Commission would like to assure the General Public that it is committed to the principles of transparency and fairness. We reiterate that transparency and accountability remain the hallmark of all our activities, hence our decision to allow the Political Parties to observe the Transfer of Votes Exercise,” the statement read.

The EC emphasised that its actions and decisions are impartial and not influenced by any political party.

"We call on the public to ignore statements seeking to suggest that the Commission is working for a particular political interest. This is not true," the statement added.

The Commission highlighted its consistent commitment to non-partisan operations, ensuring that its decisions benefit all political parties and stakeholders equally.

"Decisions of the Commission are made without partisan considerations. This is evident in all our operations. The Commission's decisions are cross-cutting and apply to all Political Parties and stakeholders. They are for the benefit of all stakeholders,” the statement concluded.