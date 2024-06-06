Petitioners call for investigation into Cecilia Dapaah's alleged illicit wealth

Cecelia Dapaah

Five individuals have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah over allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to her income.

The petitioners—Mensah Thompson, Al-Hassan Kwadwo Baidoo, Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, Ransford Antwi, and Joyce Atitso—have called for a thorough investigation into Dapaah’s finances.

Controversy surrounding Dapaah began with a theft report against her house helps, leading to her scandal and subsequent resignation in July 2023. The stolen items included substantial sums of money—$1 million, €300,000, and GH¢350,000—as well as luxury handbags valued at $35,000 and $95,000 worth of jewellery.

These disclosures sparked public outrage for stashing such huge physical cash in her house.

Following her resignation, Dapaah was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which led to the discovery of more cash in her house.

The investigation, involving the FBI, lasted nearly seven months before the OSP transferred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). EOCO subsequently returned the docket to the OSP, citing a lack of evidence.

In its May 20 petition, the petitioners urged CHRAJ to scrutinise Dapaah’s assets, which include $1,390,000; €300,000; GH₵3,212,007; and bank accounts in both cedis and dollars.

“More importantly, we are fortified in the need for this investigation because during interrogation by the OSP as to the source of her income, Madam Cecilia Dapaah could not give any proper explanation,” they added.