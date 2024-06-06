ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 06 Jun 2024 General News

Petitioners call for investigation into Cecilia Dapaah's alleged illicit wealth

Cecelia DapaahCecelia Dapaah
LISTEN

Five individuals have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah over allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to her income.

The petitioners—Mensah Thompson, Al-Hassan Kwadwo Baidoo, Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, Ransford Antwi, and Joyce Atitso—have called for a thorough investigation into Dapaah’s finances.

Controversy surrounding Dapaah began with a theft report against her house helps, leading to her scandal and subsequent resignation in July 2023. The stolen items included substantial sums of money—$1 million, €300,000, and GH¢350,000—as well as luxury handbags valued at $35,000 and $95,000 worth of jewellery.

These disclosures sparked public outrage for stashing such huge physical cash in her house.

Following her resignation, Dapaah was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which led to the discovery of more cash in her house.

The investigation, involving the FBI, lasted nearly seven months before the OSP transferred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). EOCO subsequently returned the docket to the OSP, citing a lack of evidence.

In its May 20 petition, the petitioners urged CHRAJ to scrutinise Dapaah’s assets, which include $1,390,000; €300,000; GH₵3,212,007; and bank accounts in both cedis and dollars.

“More importantly, we are fortified in the need for this investigation because during interrogation by the OSP as to the source of her income, Madam Cecilia Dapaah could not give any proper explanation,” they added.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — Survey Election 2024: Western North is yet to be fully engaged by political parties — S...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo Cedi depreciation: This ‘yenkyendi’ gov’t is obviously clueless, incompetent – M...

2 hours ago

Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore power to all areas – ECG Wednesday blackout due to fire outbreak at Circle; we are working to restore pow...

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others unpopular even if combined — Survey NPP, NDC remain most popular political parties in Ghana as at April 30, others u...

2 hours ago

US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over false testimony US House Republicans refer Biden's brother and son for criminal prosecution over...

10 hours ago

My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife

10 hours ago

I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC

14 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

16 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

17 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

Just in....
body-container-line