Thu, 06 Jun 2024

NCA announces commencement of 5G policy implementation

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
The Board Chair of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, has revealed that the NCA has initiated work on the 5G policy following a directive from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.

He made this announcement during the launch of the Dispute Resolution Committee in Accra.

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also announced that Ghana is set to roll out its 5G mobile broadband services, aiming to propel the country into a fully digitized society by the end of 2030. The rollout, scheduled within the next six months, will be undertaken by Next-Gen Infraco (NGiC), a consortium specifically formed to develop the necessary infrastructure.

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II emphasized the NCA's commitment to ensuring a smooth and beneficial implementation of the 5G service for all industry stakeholders.

“Currently, the authority has begun work on the implementation of the 5G policy directive from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, and we assure you that the NCA will do its best to ensure a rollout that will be beneficial to all stakeholders within the industry,” he stated.

The introduction of 5G services is expected to bring numerous benefits to Ghanaians, including faster data speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity. This will enhance access to digital services in sectors such as healthcare, education, and finance.

However, the Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about the government’s decision to award the 5G licensing contract to Next-Gen Infraco, a company established just a week before the contract's approval. They argue that the deal lacks transparency and does not serve the country's best interests.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News Reporter

