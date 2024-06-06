I acquired gun to protect myself against Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East NDC PC

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, has disclosed that she acquired a gun to protect herself against Hawa Koomson, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East and Fisheries Minister.

She claims that during the 2020 elections, the MP threatened her on four separate occasions, with no action taken by the Police.

In an interview on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Ms Okunor revealed that she carries a firearm for her protection.

“There is the need for me to do that because I can best protect myself and not any other person against Hawa Koomson.”

“When we go back into the 2019-2020 elections, Hawa Koomson pulled a gun on me on four different occasions. No arrest was done, no interrogations, no investigations, nothing. The case just died. And since the police haven’t provided any form of protection for me,” she stated.

Ms Okunor also denied being arrested on Sunday following violence in Kasoa.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Ghana Police Service arrested three individuals at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region, for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects, including Ms Okunor, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abdul Aziz Musah, were apprehended near the EC Office at Ofaakor while onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19.

A pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle.

The arrests were made following a violent incident at the Electoral Commission's office in Kasoa, which resulted in injuries to four individuals.

During the incident, Ato Koomson, the son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson, was stabbed in his chest.

-Citinewsroom