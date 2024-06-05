World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Asmaa Iddrisu Impact Foundation commemorates day with special needs children

LISTEN

As part of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrations, the Asmaa Iddrisu Impact Foundation in the Upper West Region, in partnership with Sunda Ghana Limited, commemorated the day with special needs children in the region.

This event marked the second edition organized by the foundation and involved distributing Softcare sanitary pads and Kleesoft washing powder to 240 girls from the three special schools in the region.

The heads of Wa School for the Deaf, Wa School for the Blind, and Don Bosco Special School expressed their gratitude to the foundation for including the special needs children in the celebration.

In an interview, Miss Asmaa Iddrisu, founder and Managing Director of the foundation, said: "On May 31, I received 240 pieces of Softcare sanitary pads and three bags of Kleesoft washing powder from Mr. Baako Mark, the representative of Sunda Ghana Ltd in the Upper West Region. Sunda Ghana Limited did this to support the annual World Menstrual Hygiene Day observation organized by the Asmaa Iddrisu Impact Foundation, where menstrual education and sanitary products are provided to girls in special schools."

Upon receiving the donation from Sunda Ghana Limited, Miss Asmaa Iddrisu expressed gratitude and looked forward to more opportunities to support the special schools in various aspects such as health, education, empowerment, and sanitation.

On June 1, 2024, Asmaa Iddrisu and her team successfully delivered sanitary items to the Don Bosco Special School, Wa School for the Blind, and Wa School for the Deaf, much to the admiration of the girls.

According to her, such initiatives are typically funded by benevolent family and friends, as well as organizations like Sunda Ghana Limited.

Achievements

Last year, the foundation raised 170 pieces of sanitary pads for Wa School for the Deaf on May 28, 2023. On October 9, 2023, the foundation donated two sewing machines to the inmates of Wa Central Prisons. In December 2023, on World Disability Day, an exhibition event was organized for all special schools in the Upper West Region and two non-special schools: Our Home International School and Wa Municipal Model School.

Committed to empowering vulnerable individuals, the foundation's initiatives in education, health, and social well-being have already made significant strides and aim to achieve more to improve the lives of vulnerable people in society.

The Asmaa Iddrisu Impact Foundation remains dedicated to leaving an enduring legacy of positive transformation, uplifting communities and individuals alike through impactful documentaries and content creation that highlight the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and vulnerabilities to garner crucial support for their cause.

Mission of the Foundation

The Asmaa Iddrisu Impact Foundation is dedicated to uplifting and empowering marginalized individuals through targeted initiatives in education, health, and social well-being. The foundation aims to leave a lasting legacy of positive transformation by advocating for the rights of the vulnerable, providing essential resources, and producing impactful content that fosters understanding and support for their cause.

Through strategic outreach and collaborative efforts, the foundation endeavors to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

May 28 is celebrated annually as World Menstrual Hygiene Day, spotlighting the importance of menstrual health as an essential aspect of the physical, mental, and social well-being of women and girls.