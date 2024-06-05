ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

Headlines NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
WED, 05 JUN 2024
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is more popular across Ghana than its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong of Kumasi Technical University, polled over 59,000 voters across the country in April 2024.

According to Prof. Sarpong, the findings show that while the NDC is the preferred party of 38.8% of respondents, its leader Mr. Mahama is the choice of only 36.1%.

"The NDC as a political party is more popular (38.8%) across the country than her Presidential candidate Mr. John Dramani Mahama (36.1%)," Prof. Sarpong said while presenting the survey results.

This suggests that some Ghanaians who like the NDC may not necessarily support the idea of Mr. Mahama leading the party.

According to him, the survey showed NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a slight edge over Mr. Mahama as preferred presidential candidate, with 38.9% to Mr. Mahama's 36.1%.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) leads as the preferred Presidential Candidate with 38.9%, closely followed by John Dramani Mahama (NDC) with 36.1%," Prof Sarpong noted.

