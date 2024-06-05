Election 2024: NDC is Ghana’s only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, has made a strong case for the NDC in the upcoming December polls, asserting it as Ghana’s best option.

She made a compelling argument for the NDC, citing its proven track record, commitment to social justice, economic growth, and democratic governance as reasons for it being Ghana’s superior choice.

In addition to this, she underscored the NDC’s accomplishments in various sectors such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction during their previous terms in office. She also shed light on the party’s future plans, which encompass significant investments in all sectors.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mrs Okunor expressed her belief that the NDC surpasses all other parties in the country.

“NDC is the better option than any other party in this country,” she affirmed.

-Citinewsroom