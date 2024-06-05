ModernGhana logo
NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain injuries

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Two individuals, including a journalist, sustained injuries in Yendi following a clash at a voting transfer center between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The conflict reportedly erupted when a group of individuals, allegedly transported from Tamale, arrived at the constituency to transfer their votes on Tuesday. The situation escalated when NDC agents attempted to challenge these individuals.

One of the injured was a media personality and manager for Sakara Radio in Yendi. He was at the center to monitor the process when he sustained a razor blade cut on his neck.

