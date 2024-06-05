DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

The organizers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil have confirmed that the protest will proceed on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

This decision follows an injunction application by the Ghana Police Service, which aimed to halt the vigil due to concerns about its proximity to a security installation.

Led by Henry Osei, the organizers held a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, announcing that all issues with the police have been resolved.

Mr. Osei assured the public that the protest would be peaceful and that the police had promised maximum protection.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil seeks to pressure the government to address the country’s power crisis, which has led to intermittent power supply in many parts of Ghana during peak hours.

The organizers attribute the crisis to the government’s failure to pay for necessary fuel, as claimed by independent power producers.

Mr. Osei stated that the public is encouraged to join the vigil on June 8, with participants marching peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.

The organizers emphasized the significant gap between the country’s electricity generation capacity and actual supply.

They urged the public to join the vigil and demand a resolution to the power crisis.

“We engaged the police yesterday, discussed our routes, and they assured us of maximum protection for the day. We’ve also taken into consideration many security measures.

“We advise the general public to join us in marching peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.”