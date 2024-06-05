ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

#DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Social News DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The organizers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil have confirmed that the protest will proceed on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

This decision follows an injunction application by the Ghana Police Service, which aimed to halt the vigil due to concerns about its proximity to a security installation.

Led by Henry Osei, the organizers held a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, announcing that all issues with the police have been resolved.

Mr. Osei assured the public that the protest would be peaceful and that the police had promised maximum protection.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil seeks to pressure the government to address the country’s power crisis, which has led to intermittent power supply in many parts of Ghana during peak hours.

The organizers attribute the crisis to the government’s failure to pay for necessary fuel, as claimed by independent power producers.

Mr. Osei stated that the public is encouraged to join the vigil on June 8, with participants marching peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.

The organizers emphasized the significant gap between the country’s electricity generation capacity and actual supply.

They urged the public to join the vigil and demand a resolution to the power crisis.

“We engaged the police yesterday, discussed our routes, and they assured us of maximum protection for the day. We’ve also taken into consideration many security measures.

“We advise the general public to join us in marching peacefully from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.”

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

1 hour ago

Election 2024: NDC is Ghanas only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor Election 2024: NDC is Ghana’s only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor

1 hour ago

Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG

1 hour ago

NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain injuries NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain inj...

1 hour ago

DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8 #DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

3 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

4 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

4 hours ago

Aerial view of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Holy Spirit Cathedral seeks GHS6.5 million to renovate 67-year-old edifice

4 hours ago

NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' legacy, contributions NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' le...

5 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Continue to standing up against EC's bias and manipulation - Lecturer urges NDC

Just in....
body-container-line