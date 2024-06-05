ModernGhana logo
Keche’s Wife Parliamentary ambition in limbo

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
The parliamentary ambition of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, a prominent businesswoman and wife of Keche's music duo member is hitting a dead end.

Joana’s ambition has been cast in uncertainty as she faces legal hurdles that could derail her bid to represent the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections in the Amenfi Central constituency.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe finds herself embroiled in a legal battle after being barred a Sekondi High Court from presenting herself as a parliamentary candidate for the NDC in Amenfi Central constituency over alleged falsification of party cards.

Allegations of Election Fraud And Party Card Forgery

The controversy erupted following allegations of forged voter identification and NDC party cards, prompting a group of purported NDC members and sympathizers, including Gyedu Frimpong, Akudibila Daniel, Enoch Ntiakoh, Isaac Twum, and Aidoo, to seek an injunction through a high court in Sekondi.

The court order not only restrains Joana Cudjoe Gyan but also extends to the NDC and Electoral Commission pending the resolution of the dispute, throwing her candidacy and the electoral process in the constituency into disarray.

Challenges To Candidacy Eligibility
Intensifying the scrutiny of Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s eligibility to contest, critics from within the NDC, including Amenfi Central Chairman, Raphael Andoh, have raised doubts about her qualification.

Alleging discrepancies in her party membership and voting status, it has been pointed out that despite her familial connections to Amenfi Central, she does not participate in the electoral process there, casting doubts on her authenticity as a candidate for the constituency.

Raphael Andoh highlighted Ms. Cudjoe's possession of dual party memberships, from both Bantama and Amenfi Central constituencies, as a violation of party rules and questioned her standing within the local party structures, raising concerns about credibility and adherence to party regulations.

Calls For Thorough Investigation
Amidst the turmoil surrounding Joana Gyan Cudjoe's candidacy, calls for transparency and rigorous investigation have emerged from within the NDC ranks.

The Bantama constituency, where Ms. Cudjoe is claimed to hold membership despite lacking recognition, emphasized the need for national party executives to intervene and conduct comprehensive inquiries to unearth the truth regarding her affiliation and standing within the party.

David Kwesi Heridzi, Chairman of the Bantama constituency, urged the NDC national leadership to delve into the matter to ensure integrity and legitimacy in the electoral process, underscoring the importance of upholding party standards and preserving the sanctity of their internal democracy.

-DGN online

