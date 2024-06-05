Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s NDC parlimentary candidacy for Amenfi Central ‘on hold’ until further notice

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central constituency in the Western region, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been barred from holding herself as the candidate or performing candidate duties by an injunction from the Sekondi High Court.

In a ruling on May 31, Justice G.K Gyan-Kontoh granted an interlocutory injunction restraining Ms. Cudjoe "from holding herself out as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency" until the court makes a final determination in a case against her.

The injunction was granted at the request of five NDC members in the constituency led by Gyedu Frimpong, who had filed a suit challenging Ms Cudjoe's victory in the party's 2023 primaries.

They alleged she used "fake and unqualified documents" to contest the opposition party’s primary that saw her defeat incumbent Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah.

In the ruling, Justice Gyan-Kontoh also barred the NDC party and the Electoral Commission "for holding out, allowing the 1st Defendant/Respondent to be held out, dealt with in any way, recognized or afforded any rights or privileges as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate."

The court further ordered the applicants to file an undertaking to pay damages if it is ultimately ruled they were not entitled to the injunction.

In a statement on June 1, the NDC's Amenfi Central Communications Secretariat (CCS) acknowledged the court order but said Ms. Cudjoe's lawyers have filed an appeal.

They said, "The CCS would like to use this opportunity to inform all constituents and comrades to remain calm and resolute as the lawyers for the NDC and Madam JOANA GYAN are working tirelessly in court to make sure victory is achieved at the end of the trail."

The NDC, which currently has no parliamentary candidate is facing ruling NPP candidate Albert Wiredu Arkoh, immediate past Ghana Pharmacy Council Deputy Registrar in the December 7 elections.