Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic woes — GUTA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has lamented that local businesses have seen over 56% of their working capital depleted within just six months due to the current economic challenges.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM on Wednesday, June 5, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA, revealed the alarming loss of capital that businesses are facing.

“Within six months, businesses have lost over 56% of their working capital without doing any other business. It is not that they ran into a bad deal, but it is because of the current economic situation," he said.

Kubi explained that the primary cause of this capital depletion is the depreciation of the local currency, the Ghana cedi.

“The first thing that affects us when the Cedi depreciates is capital depletion," he noted.

With costs rising due to the falling cedi, businesses have no choice but to pass these additional costs onto consumers, noted the businessman.

However, Kubi warned that with inflation soaring and purchasing power diminishing, consumers simply cannot absorb the higher prices.

“As businesses, there is a limit to the costs we can absorb. Beyond that limit, it must be passed to the consumer," he said.

“The moment inflation goes that high, the purchasing power of the consumer also starts diminishing. So as a business, we’d pass on the cost, but the consumer doesn’t have the purchasing power to absorb the extra cost so they are not buying. So right now there is economic stagnation,” added the GUTA executive.

He further lamented that with little to no sales currently, businesses are struggling to repay loans in this difficult environment.

“Right now there is economic stagnation. This is when people are no longer buying, and as a business, when you are not making sales, how do we then retire our loans?" Kubi questioned.