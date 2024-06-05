ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
NPP Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Bono Regional Deputy Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has suspended its Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Isaac Kwame Benkae with immediate effect pending further investigation and disciplinary action.

The decision was taken by the Regional Executive Committee, citing misconduct as the reason for the suspension.

According to a notice dated June 4, and issued by Gabriel Korang-Ababio, the Regional Communications Officer, the suspension is in accordance with Article 3 (7) and Article 4 (7 and 8) of the NPP Constitution.

The suspension is aimed at protecting the integrity of the regional party.

The suspended Deputy Secretary is prohibited from participating in any party activities, attending meetings, or representing the party in any capacity during the suspension period.

The notice emphasizes the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of the party to uphold its values and standards.

‘’A disciplinary committee will be convened to investigate the matter further and recommend appropriate action based on the findings.

This committee will review the conduct of the Deputy Secretary and determine the next steps in accordance with the party's rules and regulations.

Gabriel Korang-Ababio, in his official statement, underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the party and ensuring that all members adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falsehood – Majority slams Minority Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falseh...

55 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament NPP rewards hard work and loyalty—Afenyo-Markin encourages party youth

59 minutes ago

Government hands over housing units to public officials in Oti Region Government hands over housing units to public officials in Oti Region

59 minutes ago

What Ghanaians need at this time is peace and nothing else - NCCE What Ghanaians need at this time is peace and nothing else - NCCE

2 hours ago

Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report

2 hours ago

Salaries of wives should be paid into their husbands accounts – Nigerian comedienne causes stir Salaries of wives should be paid into their husbands’ accounts – Nigerian comedi...

2 hours ago

Stressed sperms can't impregnate woman — Doctor Stressed sperms can't impregnate woman — Doctor

2 hours ago

Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct

2 hours ago

IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn

4 hours ago

File Photo Act swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all ...

Just in....
body-container-line