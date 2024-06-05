Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct

The Bono Regional Deputy Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has suspended its Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Isaac Kwame Benkae with immediate effect pending further investigation and disciplinary action.

The decision was taken by the Regional Executive Committee, citing misconduct as the reason for the suspension.

According to a notice dated June 4, and issued by Gabriel Korang-Ababio, the Regional Communications Officer, the suspension is in accordance with Article 3 (7) and Article 4 (7 and 8) of the NPP Constitution.

The suspension is aimed at protecting the integrity of the regional party.

The suspended Deputy Secretary is prohibited from participating in any party activities, attending meetings, or representing the party in any capacity during the suspension period.

The notice emphasizes the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of the party to uphold its values and standards.

‘’A disciplinary committee will be convened to investigate the matter further and recommend appropriate action based on the findings.

This committee will review the conduct of the Deputy Secretary and determine the next steps in accordance with the party's rules and regulations.

Gabriel Korang-Ababio, in his official statement, underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the party and ensuring that all members adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

-Classfmonline