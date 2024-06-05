Ghana to host 2024 International Day for Universal Access to Information in October

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has selected Ghana to host the 2024 Global Conference of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

Announcing the decision by UNESCO at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 5, Ghana’s Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar said the global conference will be held in October.

“This prestigious event will take place in Accra on October 1–2, 2024, under the theme "Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation across the Public Sector." This significant recognition serves as a testament to our progress in promoting Ghana's right to information,” the Information Minister told the press.

She said hosting the 2024 Global Conference of the International Day for Universal Access to Information is not only a recognition of Ghana’s efforts but also a call to action to continue advancing the frontiers of transparency and accountability.

She said the opportunity to host the Conference presents the country with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase its achievements, share best practices, and learn from other nations committed to upholding the right to information.

In her address, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar stressed that it is important for Ghana to continue to build on her achievements, ensuring that any person can seek, receive, and impart information freely.

The Information Minister further extended a heartfelt gratitude to UNESCO on behalf of government for the honour of hosting this year’s Conference and also thanked all the stakeholders, public servants, and citizens who have contributed to making Ghana’s RTI journey a success.

Speaking at the press briefing, UNESCO representative Mr. Abdul Hamid Yakub said the International Day for Universal Access to Information 2024 in Ghana marks the first time the global conference is hosted by an African member state.

He emphasised that it provides an opportunity to showcase successful access to information practices not only in Ghana but Africa.

Mr. Abdul Hamid Yakub noted that while significant progress has been made in expanding public access to information since the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, much remains to be done.

He said close to one-third of the UN Member States still lack access to information legislation.

“Ghana is poised to provide the platform for a high-level inter-ministerial panel on how to improve mainstream access to information across government sectors. The Ministry of Information has an enviable record of delivering successful international conferences on behalf of Ghana. The 2018 World Press Freedom Day celebration (WPFD) and the recent 3rd Africa Media Convention (AMC) are prime examples. Hon. Minister, UNESCO is confident of an eventful conference,” Mr. Abdul Hamid Yakub said in a speech on behalf of UNESCO Representative to Ghana Edmond Moukala.

2024 International Day for Universal Access to Information:

The conference's main objective is to offer Governments and civil society a list of best practices for mainstreaming the right to information into the organisational systems and culture of different public authorities. Mainstreaming is, among other things, a key mechanism for addressing the culture of secrecy that prevails in most public authorities in the early days after a new right-to-information law is adopted.

This year’s conference will include a high-level Inter-Ministerial panel discussion to improve mainstream access to information across the Government sectors. The panel will allow Ministers to highlight the importance of an enabling environment for the Right to Information, focusing on Legal, Technological, and Sustainable Development aspects of access to information.

There would also be special and breakaway sessions throughout the first and second days, which will focus on advancing access to information in critical sectors such as environment, health, ICTs, etc. They will also discuss the role of the standard-setting instruments from the African Union, the Council of Europe, and other intergovernmental organisations, focusing on various mainstreaming aspects of access to information.

The Global Conference will be concluded by adopting an Accra Statement titled “Harnessing the Power of Data for Positive Change: A Commitment to Access to Information” and launching a Special Joint Publication commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Model Law on Access to Information in Africa.